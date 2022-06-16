Promote Gopujas in temples: EO A V Dharma Reddy

Tirumala : TTD Executive Officer A V Dharma Reddy has exhorted engineering officials to take up modernisation of footpaths, drinking water taps and toilets to enhance the sanctity and serenity of Tirumala, the abode of Lord Venkateswara. Addressing a review meeting held at TTD administrative building here on Wednesday, the EO instructed officials to speed up the works in consultation with the donor and architect of Matrusri Tarigonda

Vengamamba Dhyana mandiram project, a memorial coming up in Tirumala. He said 24 Goshalas have been identified to develop them as nodal institutions for promoting Goshalas in the Telugu states to preserve and promote Desi cow breeds in a big way with the support of donors and voluntary organisations. Among others, he sought the officials to promote performance Go pujas in local temples, provide musical equipment to render devotional music during the puja, complete the Feed Mixing Plant coming up at SV Goshala here by December this year to stop feed purchase for the animals and cattle in Goshala to reduce the expenses on animal feed from January next.

JEOs Sada Bhargavi, Veerabrahmam, CVSO Narasimha Kishore, FA & CAO O Balaji and Chief Engineer Nageswara Rao were present.