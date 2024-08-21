Promote industrial growth to generate employment

Nellore: The District Industries and Exports Promotion Committee (DIEPC) meeting under the chairmanship of District Collector O Anand held here on Tuesday has stressed the need of establishing more industries in the interest of providing employment for unemployed youth in the district.



The meeting also has decided to issue permissions for infrastructure facilities like land, water, power etc in a transparent manner to attract the industrialists for establishing their units.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector has said that development of the district is only possible with the establishment of more industries. He said at the same time officials have to feel more responsible and be transparent while dealing the issues otherwise it will not be possible to achieve the targets.

He directed the officials to accept applications related to establishment of units as per the government norms. He said that in case of rejecting the application, the consent official should detail the reasons for ignoring the application to the industrialist and ask him to again submit the application.

He ordered them to conduct a comprehensive survey over the performance of units existing under the Cluster Development Programme (CDP) in urban and rural areas in the district.

The Collector asked the officials to create awareness among the beneficiaries on the welfare programmes of the government and extend support for development of their business.

Pointing out that the government was supplying power free of cost up to 300 units to the organisers running the units at homes, he said officials should encourage more people to establish units at their homes.

He advised them to encourage people to establish units such as offset printing, web printing and notebook manufacturing units.

APIIC zonal manager Vijaya Ratnam, DIC GM Sudhakar, DPO Susmitha, APSPDCL SE Vijayan, POB EE Rajasekhar and others were present.