‘promote natural farming in Nandyal dist’

Nandyal : District Collector G Rajakumari has instructed agricultural officials to promote natural farming on a large scale in the district. On Saturday, she visited agricultural field of farmer Bala Maddileti in Jillela village of Gospadu mandal to observe natural farming practices. During the visit, the Collector stressed the need to encourage farmers to adopt natural farming methods, which yield higher profits at a lower cost. She highlighted that natural farming not only ensures higher income for farmers, but also contributes to public health. She enquired Bala Maddileti about the income generated through the cultivation of indigenous paddy varieties and the implementation of natural farming regulations.

Rajakumari stated the primary objective of natural farming is to eliminate use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides while adopting organic methods. She explained that natural inputs such as Jeevamrutham, Ghana Jeevamrutham, and Beejamrutham enhance soil fertility and improve crop yields. She stressed that cultivating indigenous paddy varieties helps reduce production costs while providing healthy food to the public.

Some of the indigenous rice varieties being cultivated include Mappillai Samba (Red), Sivan Samba (White), Pungar (Reddish), Black Rice, Kujupataliya (White), Navara Rice (Red), Chitti Muthyalu (White), Mysore Mallige (White), Godavari Sands (Light Brown), Ratnachodi (White), and Rakthashali (Dark Red). The Collector interacted with the farmers to understand their cultivation methods.

Additionally, drone pilot Sunitha, who received training in drone operations, demonstrated spraying of Jeevamrutham using a drone in the presence of the Collector. The Collector noted that drone technology helps address labor shortages, saves time, and ensures efficient spraying of natural pesticides and organic fertilizers. She mentioned that such innovative experiments could further expand the scope of natural farming.

Collector Rajakumari also visited Bala Maddileti’s input shop to gather information on natural farming products.

She urged officials to develop comprehensive guidelines to enhance farmers’ income through natural farming. Agricultural officers informed her that government support, scientific research, and market linkages are crucial for promoting natural farming on a larger scale.