Promote reading habit among children: Minister Gudivada Amarnath

Visakhapatnam: A good book can bring about a great change in a person's life, said Industries and IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath.

Inaugurating a book exhibition marking the 55th 'National Library Week' along with District Collector A Mallikarjuna here on Monday, the Minister said children need to pursue their academics and also spend time reading good books.

He said books will widen one's knowledge and increase awareness about the society and various other aspects. He said books aid in bringing change in the society. Keeping several benefits of reading books in view, the Minister underlined the necessity to make reading a habit among children.

Further, Amarnath said more infrastructure will be provided in the libraries and a good collection of books will be made available for the public.

Speaking on the occasion, District Collector A Mallikarjuna said teachers should strive hard to make children understand the importance of libraries and encourage them to inculcate reading habit.

Zilla Grandhalaya Samstha chairperson Konda Ramadevi said the library week celebration was to promote the importance of libraries. She suggested that children should get used to reading books instead of spending time watching digital gadgets.

Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, MLAs Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, Tippala Nagireddy, GCC chairperson Shobha Swathi Rani, DEO L Chandrakala, among others were present.