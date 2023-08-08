Live
Promote use of handloom clothes: Collector
Stresses the need to encourage the weavers’ community
SRIKAKULAM: Promote handloom clothes to encourage the weavers’ community, said District Collector Shrikesh B Lathkar here on Monday.
Textiles and weavers’ wing and Chikkolu Weavers and
Producers Company have jointly celebrated the 9th National Handloom Day in Srikakulam on Monday.
On the occasion, the Collector explained that handloom clothes from Srikakulam were having unique identity across the world and there was a need to promote the use of these clothes to encourage the weavers’ community.
He further explained that wearing of handloom clothes made by weavers is good for health and also to the environment. Readymade companies and powerloom clothes producing units are posing threat to existence of weavers and handloom clothes. In this backdrop, it is the responsibility of every one to encourage handloom weavers by promoting handloom clothes. The Collector further explained that the government issued orders to all the government staff to wear handloom clothes on every Monday while attending duties.
Officials of weavers and textiles wing and weavers’ societies representatives attended.