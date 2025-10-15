Promotions for Panchayat Secys a festive gift: MLA Daggupati Prasad

Anantapur: The Andhra Pradesh Government’s decision to grant promotions to Panchayat Secretaries has been described as a Dussehra and Diwali gift to employees by Anantapur Urban MLA Daggupati Prasad.

He lauded the State Cabinet’s approval for the restructuring and reclassification of Panchayats, calling it a long-awaited reform that fulfills a 48-year-old demand of the Panchayat Raj Department staff. Celebrating the announcement, Panchayat Secretaries gathered at the MLA office in Anantapur, where they performed milk abhishekam to the portraits of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister & Panchayat Raj Minister Pawan Kalyan, expressing gratitude for the government’s support.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Daggupati said the government has divided Panchayats into four grades Special (urban), Grade I, Grade II, and Grade III based on population and revenue, ensuring fair governance and better service delivery.

He noted that Panchayat Secretaries will now serve as Panchayat Development Officers, marking a major administrative upgrade within the department.

He criticized the previous YSRCP government, alleging that it had ignored rural development and neglected Panchayat Raj institutions during its tenure. In contrast, he said, the current coalition government is committed to strengthening village-level governance through infrastructural development like roads and drainage systems.