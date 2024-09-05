Property demolished for violating CRZ norms

Visakhapatnam : The GVMC officials on Wednesday removed the concrete walls built along the sea shore in violation of CRZ norms in Bheemunipatnam.

The structure belongs to the daughter of YSRCP MP V Vijayasai Reddy, the then in-charge of North Andhra districts of the YSRCP.

During the YSRCP’s rule, Avyaan Realtors LLP, belonging to Neha Reddy started illegal construction in ward no.3 of Bheemunipatnam.

The constructions were undertaken with the cooperation of the then GVMC officials, violating Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms.

Jana Sena party corporator Peethala Murthy Yadav filed Public Interest litigation in the High Court against Avyaan Realtors LLP for protection of CRZ.

The High Court, which investigated the petition, sought the opinion of the GVMC on the structures. The GVMC officials made it clear that the construction was against the CRZ rules.

The court ordered the GVMC to take action within 15 days and keep them informed about the development.

Following which, the GVMC officials demolished the illegal concrete walls with the help of the JCBs on Wednesday morning. GVMC is likely to submit a report to the High Court by Monday.