Property registration values set to rise from Feb 1
- Revenue minister Satya Prasad says there will be no change in the registration values in the state capital
- Registration values will be increased in growth corridors
- Values will be reduced if the open market value is very less compared to the registration value
Guntur : Revenue and stamps and registrations minister Anagani Satya Prasad said new registration values will come into force from February 1 as the government has already completed the exercise for this purpose.
Addressing the media at his chamber at the Secretariat on Monday, Satya Prasad made it clear that there will be no change in the registration values in the villages coming under the state capital Amaravati.
He said the government will hike the registration values at the growth centres and where the market value is more than 10 times of the registration values.
He further said that registration values will be decreased where registration value is very high and market value of the property is very less.
Alleging that during the previous government tenure, ruling YSRCP leaders with the help of the tahsildars encroached the lands, he warned that the government will take stern action against those who encroached upon the lands illegally.
He announced that the government will appoint a committee with the district collectors to study land disputes relating to 22-A and GO 596.
On the second anniversary of HRD, IT and electronics minister Nara Lokesh’s launch of Yuvagalam padayatra, he said that the NDA government led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has taken steps to fulfil all promises it made and to develop the state. “Chandrababu Naidu, Lokesh visited Davos to get investments and generate employment opportunities. After the coalition government came to power, investors are coming forward to invest in the state,” he said.
The minister reiterated that the government will implement ‘Talliki Vandanam’ very soon and release the financial assistance under the Rythu Bharosa after the Centre releases the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.