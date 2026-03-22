Prophet Muhammad’s teachings continue to guide humanity

Kurnool: Underscoring the timeless relevance of the teachings of Prophet Muhammad, Joint Collector Noorul Qamar stated that his principles remain a constant source of guidance for humanity.

On Saturday, he participated in the congregational prayers held at the Eidgah near Kurnool bus stand, joining a large number of Muslim devotees on the occasion of Ramzan. He extended Ramzan greetings and wished prosperity, good health, and peace to all Muslim brethren.

The Joint Collector emphasised that the values practiced during Ramzan—such as discipline, self-restraint, compassion, and generosity—hold immense significance in building a harmonious society. He urged the community to continue these practices even after the conclusion of Ramzan, particularly highlighting the importance of extending support to the poor and needy, and promoting a spirit of inclusiveness and social responsibility.