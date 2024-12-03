Proposal to set up energy university in Anantapur

Anantapur: Anantapur MP Ambica Lakshminarayana asked Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary to explain the total number of Skill Development Centres established across the country, State-wise, including sectors in which they are implemented, the number of these centres in operation in each State, number of people benefitted through these centres and other issues.

MP Lakshminarayana specifically mentioned Anantapur as a Shubha Shakti (Renewable Energy Centre) hub, which provides 62% of the clean energy capacity in AP State and has two prominent solar parks. A proposal was also put forward to set up a world-class energy university under the Andhra Pradesh Comprehensive Clean Energy Policy-2024.

Replying to the MP, the Union Minister said that Andhra Pradesh has been recognised as a significant leader in green sector technology and training programmes. He suggested that the State government and credible local bodies should collaborate to formulate a CoE proposal for clean energy in Anantapur. After completing this process, the Ministry is ready to support it. He said that if skills and renewable energy potential of this department are utilised, many opportunities will come to the unemployed in the country and the district will develop well.