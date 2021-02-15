Proposed ropeway to Korukonda shrine hanging fire

Rajamahendravaram: The proposed ropeway between Pandavakonda and ancient Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Korukonda village is not materialising. It was proposed by Damodar Ropeways and Infra Limited of Kolkata to add necessary fillip to tourism and augment facility. The company also conducted a survey during December 2019 in this regard.

The ropeway will create star attraction, boost tourism and helps to transport devotees to the sacred shrine. Moreover, the ride on ropeway attract the devotees and tourists because of its panoramic view of the hill and itssurrounding areas.

According to the project, two terminal stations with a total distance of 763 metres and the lower station will be constructed at Pandavakonda and upper station at the temple. The main rope for both carrying and hauling the cabin supported by sheaves on the online towers.

Two cabins with 6 passenger capacity move on the ropeway with 200 passengers per hour. Type of the ropeway is Monocable Jig Back System and the speed of the ropeway is three metres per second.

A total 8,230 square metres of land was required for the project. Closed circuit TVs also beprovided at important points as part of safety measures.

At present, the devotees are facing many problems to climb 700 steep stairs for the darshan of the Lord. If the ropeway project completes, the number of devotees also be increased.

Rajanagaram MLA Jakkampudi Raja said steps will be taken to complete the ropeway after discussing with the government and it helps for the development of the village as well.