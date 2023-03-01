Protect lands of poor, officials told

G Saiprasad , chief commissioner of Land administration (CCLA) took part in a workshop on Tuesday here held for Parvathipuram, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts and said it's the responsibility of the government to protect the assets of the public and to maintain crystal clear records in database.





He told officials to complete land survey with utmost accuracy and not to allow any manipulations. He enquired about the practical problems facing by revenue and survey officials during the Jagananna Bhuhakku re-survey. He said the process of survey will be made easy for the convenience of farmers and to the revenue staff also.





Types of lands will be minimised into three categories like agriculture, horticulture and non-agriculture and in terms of water resources major, minor and medium water sources will be made as options list. very government land should be enrolled under 22A section for better safety and security. Collector A Surya Kumari, Srikakulam collector Srikesh Balaji and Manyam collector Nishanth Kumar were present on the occasion.