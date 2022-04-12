Protests by YSRCP cadre continue over dropping of Balineni

Ongole: YSR Congress Party leaders and activists from Ongole Assembly constituency registered their protest against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's decision to drop Balineni Srinivasa Reddy from the reshuffled Cabinet, since Sunday evening.

Soon after learning that Balineni was not included in the State Cabinet, Ongole Mayor Gangada Sujatha, Deputy Mayors Velanati Madhava Rao and Vemuri Suryanarayana, and other corporators announced to resign from their posts on Sunday night. Balineni kept silent and didn't make any press statements.

District party activists submitted their resignations to the Mayor on Monday and later they held a rasta roko on Mangamur road obstructing traffic for about half an hour. Later, they burnt a motorbike registering their protest against the CM.

Meanwhile, YSRCP leader Peddireddy Suryaprakash Reddy advised district party leaders and activists to stop their agitation, at a press meet at Ongole Press Club on Monday. He said that the CM and his team brainstormed for days to finalise Cabinet berths and Jagan put aside his relatives and caste to give opportunity to BCs, SCs, STs and Minorities. Lauding the CM as the incarnation of Dr BR Ambedkar and stating that only YSRCP could bring social justice, he asked the leaders to respect the CM's decision, which would be accepted by Balineni Srinivasa Reddy also.