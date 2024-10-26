Protests continue demanding closure of ethanol factory

Rajamahendravaram: Indefinite hunger strike of activists at Gummalladoddi village in Gokavaram mandal demanding the closure of the Assago Ethanol Factory entered the fourth day on Friday.

The protest was led by the Congress party’s Jaggampeta constituency in-charge M Siva Ganesh, along with social activist Patamsetti Surya Chandra Rao and the Sridevi couple.

The protest camp was visited by district Additional SP Subbaraju, along with other police officials from Rajahmundry, Korukonda, and Rajanagaram. He said that they were present as per the District Collector’s orders. They engaged in discussions with the protesting leaders and villagers.

Village sarpanch S Ramalakshmi demanded immediate closure of the factory and a comprehensive investigation into its operations. She alleged that the factory was constructed without necessary panchayat permission and without conducting public hearings.

The protesters demanded that Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan respond to the issue and take action. Jana Sena party leaders also engaged in discussions with the agitators.

As police presence was enhanced in the area, the protesting leaders sought refuge inside the nearby Ram temple and locked the doors. In support of the agitation, four nearby villages declared a bandh on Saturday.