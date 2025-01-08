Protests erupted against APGB relocation in Rayalaseema

The Rayalaseema Communist Party (RCP) has declared its intention to escalate protests against the proposed relocation of the Andhra Pradesh Grameena Bank (APGB) headquarters from Kadapa. RCP State Secretary Ravi Shankar Reddy made this announcement while addressing participants at an awareness seminar held in front of the APGB office in Kagitala Penta on Wednesday.

Reddy criticized the government's decision to move the APGB headquarters, stressing that such actions would further erode the already limited resources and opportunities in the Rayalaseema region. “These institutions that were allocated to Rayalaseema in the past have been moved elsewhere, leaving our area significantly underdeveloped,” he stated. He emphasized the dire state of Rayalaseema, citing a lack of proper education, medical facilities, and employment opportunities leading many residents to seek work in other states or even migrate abroad.

A large-scale seminar is scheduled for the 12th of this month at the IMA Hall, where distinguished guests, including former Congress Party Minister Shailaja Nath, MLCs, and leaders from the CPI and CPM, are expected to participate. Reddy expressed a strong commitment to making this conference a success, reiterating that no institutions should be relocated from Rayalaseema and warning that further movements would be intensified if such decisions were made.

Reddy’s remarks also reflected concerns about the potential impact of shifting APGB to Amaravati, questioning the fairness of depriving Rayalaseema of its institutions. “If the government continues to neglect our region, we must consider what judgment the people will render in the future,” he cautioned.

Other local leaders and community members, including RTU State Secretary Siddaramaiah and RCP City Secretary Maqbool Basha, joined Reddy in the rightful claim for equitable.












