Protocol issue creates ripples

Nellore: The Protocol issue that took place at District Review Committee (DRC) meeting headed by district in-charge Minister NMD Farooq held in Nellore on Sunday has created ripples in political circles.

It may be recalled that Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy left the DRC meeting as the protocol officer and also in-charge DRO Naga Santhoshi Anusha failed to call him onto the dais. She called ZP chairperson Anam Arunamma’s name and ignored the MP, who was sitting beside Arunamma and announced that the meeting can start.

MP Vemireddy waited for some time for his name to be announced and later left the meeting.

Protocol officer Anusha followed the MP to his car and reportedly saying ‘sorry for the incident’. Bu the MP didn’t listen to her and left the place. Moreover, a banner set up at the meeting without MP’s picture added fuel to his anger.

According to highly confidential information, protocol officer NS Anusha went to the MP’s residence late on Sunday. On Monday morning, MP Vemireddy along with his wife and Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy left for Vijayawada to meet Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to thank him for appointing Prashanthi Reddy as TTD Board member. A senior officer, on the condition of anonymity, told The Hans India that once the name boards of the invitees were placed on the dais, there is no need to specifically call them offering bouquet. “But, the protocol officer calling the names of all invitees and ignoring that of the MP led to this unwanted situation and the MP might have felt insulted,” he noted.