Provide compensation as per wish of evacuees: Prakasam Collector Dr Pola Bhaskara

Ongole: Prakasam District Collector Dr Pola Bhaskara ordered the officials to provide the R&R package as per the wish of the oustees of the Pula Subbaiah Veligonda project in the district. He ordered them to distribute the one-time settlement perfectly.



Speaking in the meeting to resolve the issues of the Veligonda project victims held in the Collectorate on Tuesday, the collector asked the officials to take consent for the compensation either cash or housing plot or construction of the house by the government clearly and implement it without any issue. He ordered them to prepare separate lists for people who want to construct the house on their own, want the government to construct the house and leave the place with a cash package and asked them to make arrangements to shift them from the submerging villages. He also advised them to give clarity that the tribals will get their houses constructed by the government.

The Collector announced that 4617 families are going to receive an R&R package under the project and the government is marking housing plots for them He said that they have also identified 2938 people as the youth and they will be awarded onetime settlement in cash only. He made several bits of advice to the officials to settle the issues related to the people from the submerging villages and appointed concerned officials for the same.

JC JV Murali, DRO K Vinayakam, land acquisition special collector K Krishnaveni, Markapuram MDO MV Seshireddy, sub-collector Gloria, tahsildars, MPDOs, and other officers also participated in the meeting.