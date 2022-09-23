Provide hassle-free darshan to devotees: Minister Vanitha

Vijayawada (NTR District): Minister for Home and Krishna district in-charge Minister Taneti Vanitha directed the officials for the smooth conduct of Dasara celebrations atop Indrakeeladri and asked them to arrange all facilities to provide hassle-free darshan to devotees.

She conducted a review meeting over Dasara arrangements along with Endowments Minister Kottu Satyanarayana, Vijayawada West MLA Velampalli Srinivasa Rao, Central MLA Malladi Vishnu and District Collector S Dilli Rao with the officials at the Collector office here on Thursday.

Later addressing the media, the Minister said that so far 90 per cent of the arrangements were completed and the remaining arrangements would be completed by Saturday. She asked the officials to be cooperative and coordinate during the 10-day festivities to help devotees have darshan of the Goddess joyfully. She ordered the police to divert traffic and vehicles movement and asked the municipal authorities to maintain the premises very clean. Minister Vanitha directed the authorities concerned to supply prasadam without scarcity. She also suggested to maintain uninterrupted power supply, mainly at night times.

Endowments Minister Kottu Satyanarayana stated that arrangements are going on at brisk pace. He said that already they conducted several review meetings with the officials concerned and departments regarding the Dasara celebrations.

Before the review meeting, Minister Taneti Vanitha observed the Dasara arrangements at Durga Temple premises atop Indrakeeladri.

NTR district Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata, MLC Rahulla, City Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi, Joint Collector Nupur Ajay, Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar, DRO Mohan Rao, Durga Temple EO Bhramarambha, Vijayawada East YSRCP in-charge Deveneni Avinash and others participated in the meeting.