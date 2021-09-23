Provide job or give unemployment allowance to youth: AIYF

Kothapatnam: All India Youth Federation national general secretary Tirumalai Raman demanded the union government to provide a job or give Rs 10,000 per month as the unemployment allowance to the youth.

Tirumalai spoke at the ongoing 5-day state-level workshop by the AISF and AIYF at Kothapatnam in the Prakasam district on Thursday.

Speaking in the workshop, Tirumalai said that the wealth in the country lies in few families while 20 crore people are searching for jobs. He said that though it's 75 years of Independent India, 30 crore families have no shelter of their own and 20 crores of them are still living in thatched houses. He opined that if the government is really committed to unearthing the black money at the wealthy families, it is very easy to provide employment and implement better schemes for the public.

Tirumalai said that the people in the country didn't receive economic freedom yet, and that is why only the people with moneybags are surviving in politics and are neglecting the public sector units, by encouraging the private institutions and corporate companies. He said that the rulers are dividing the public by caste, creed and religion, and are instigating violence on the people who are trying to reject the caste and religion by committing to the inter-caste, inter-religion marriages. He said that it is the responsibility of the youth to educate the people in the villages, and they should make sure the people understand the misdeeds of the government. He said that the farmers are now facing the axe by the government and they should make the Bharat Bandh on September 27, a success.

In other sessions, the editor of Veekshanam and senior journalist, Nagasuri Venugopal spoke on the topic 'Political Economy', while Hetuvada Sangham state leader Perumabbu Subbaraju discussed religion, superstitious beliefs and scientific temper. CPI AP secretary K Ramakrishna, state council members PJ Chandrasekhar, G Eeswaraiah, AIYF AP general secretary N Lenin Babu, CPI district secretary ML Narayana and others also participated in the programme.