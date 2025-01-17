Provide jobs for wage seekers, Collector instructs officials

Nandyal: District Collector G Rajakumari has directed field-level officers to provide jobs to 100 wage seekers daily in every gram panchayat under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) to achieve the targeted labor budget mobilization. On Thursday, she reviewed labor budget, housing mandates, and secretariat services through a video conference with cluster-level officials at the NIC video conference hall in the Collectorate.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector stated that there are still 16.05 lakh workdays to be achieved under MGNREGS labor budget. She instructed APOs, APDs, and MPDOs to ensure that 100 wage seekers will be employed daily in every gram panchayat, emphasising the limited time available to achieve this goal. She ordered the officials to set daily targets for each mandal and village to provide work and complete the labor budget by March 31. She mentioned that offering 90 days of work to wage seekers under the Housing Mandates would increase the average daily wage rate.

Expressing concern that out of the approved 850 Gokulam cattle sheds, only 276 have been completed, Rajakumari directed the officials to complete the remaining sheds at once. Under rural and urban housing construction, she stressed completing the recently assigned target of 4,772 houses by March end and directed housing DEs and AEs to focus on achieving this goal.

Collector Rajakumari also instructed MPDOs to ensure completion of eight types of surveys assigned to Secretariat staff within the stipulated deadlines. These surveys include social audit verification of Scheduled Caste data, mapping of missing citizens, PACS computerisation, community profile updates, NPCI linkage, household geo-tagging, Aadhaar enrollment camps, school toilet inspections, and employee mapping. She emphasised strict adherence to recording the attendance of Secretariat staff, including their in-time and out-time.

DWMA Project Director Janardhan Rao, Housing PD Venkatasubbayya, Animal Husbandry Officer Govind Nayak, Zilla Parishad Deputy CEO Subbareddy, and other officials were present.