Provide nutritious food to children at Anganwadis, staff told

Kurnool: Kurnool Joint Collector Dr B Navya has instructed Anganwadi staff to provide proper nutrition to children, accurately measure their height and weight according to their age and enter the data into the Nutrition Tracker while ensuring their overall health.

On Tuesday morning, Dr Navya inaugurated a training programme for Anganwadi workers, supervisors and CDPOs (Child Development Project Officers) from Veldurthi, Kodumur, and Kurnool projects by lighting a traditional lamp. During the session, the staff measured the children’s height and weight and presented the data to the Joint Collector.

Addressing the Anganwadi staff, Dr Navya emphasised that compared to other States in the country, Andhra Pradesh provides high-quality nutrition to children, pregnant women and lactating mothers through Anganwadi centres. She stressed the importance of ensuring that all children, pregnant women and lactating mothers remain in good health and directed the Anganwadi staff to work diligently toward this goal. She strictly instructed them to record children’s height and weight accurately and enter the data into the Nutrition Tracker.

ICDS Project Director Nirmala highlighted that all Anganwadi staff in the district should regularly measure children’s growth parameters and verify whether they are appropriate for their age. She advised that any health concerns should be promptly reported to the local health centres and necessary medical actions should be taken based on their recommendations. She also instructed that nutritious food should be provided daily to maintain children’s health and that proper health protocols should be followed every day.

During the session, the staff demonstrated how to measure children’s height and weight using tools like the Infantometer and Stadiometer. They also explained the procedure for entering height and weight data into the Nutrition Tracker.

CDPOs Varalakshmamma, Anuradhamma, Maddamma, Balamma, and Narasamma from Kodumur, Veldurthi and Kurnool projects along with Anganwadi staff were present.