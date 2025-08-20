Provide quality education to students: Collector

Puttaparthi: District Collector TS Chetan emphasized that ensuring quality education for students must be the prime responsibility of every teacher.

He chaired the Kendriya Vidyalaya Management Committee meeting held on Tuesday at the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics (NACIN) premises near Palasamudram.

The meeting discussed the budget, admissions, staff salaries, and the progress of development works for the academic year 2025–26.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector instructed teachers to conduct effective Parent-Teacher Meetings (PTMs) starting immediately, ahead of the September 2 examinations. He said PTMs should provide parents with clear updates on students’ academic progress, syllabus coverage, and exam timetables. Teachers must also explain the areas where students need improvement and suggest remedial measures with the cooperation of parents.

Frequent PTMs, he added, would help parents understand their children’s learning capabilities, shortcomings, and ways for improvement. Quality education can only be achieved through proper coordination among teachers, parents, and students.

The Collector urged teachers to adopt creative teaching methods to bring out the hidden talents of students and to give individual attention to every child’s progress.

He also assured that a proposal would be sent to the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan Commissioner for constructing a permanent school building and filling staff vacancies.

Further, he directed R&B officials to build a concrete prayer ground, provide a bus shelter, construct speed breakers, and develop a playground.

Deputy Director of NACIN E. Seshus, Principal B. Krishna Rao, R&B SE Sanjeevayya, and other committee members attended the meeting.