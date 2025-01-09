Provide quality healthcare to patients at Ruia Hospital

Tirupati : In line with the State government’s vision to provide quality healthcare to the underprivileged, district Collector Dr S Venkateswar directed medical staff and officials to work in coordination and improve services at Ruia Hospital.

In his capacity as the Chairman of Ruia Hospital Development Society (HDS), he held a meeting with hospital administration on Wednesday where he outlined his plans for the progress of the hospital. Municipal Commissioner N Mourya, SV Medical College Principal Dr PA Chandrasekharan, Hospital Superintendent Dr G Ravi Prabhu, Executive Engineer M Sivarami Reddy, District Medical and Health Officer Dr V Balakrishna Naik and others attended the meeting.

Superintendent Ravi Prabhu briefed the committee on action taken following resolutions from the previous meeting held on October 18, 2024. The Collector expressed satisfaction with the progress but instructed the completion of pending initiatives. Among the decisions made, Rs 2.5 lakh was allocated for repairs to sanitation pipelines near the diet canteen, while Rs 7.5 lakh was approved for building and infrastructure improvements at the nursing college. Additionally, Rs 9.5 lakh was sanctioned for maintenance work in the TBC and DST laboratories.

Other approvals included the purchase of computers and UPS units for office staff and an anaesthesia workstation for the Paediatric Surgery OT at Rs 1.35 lakh. The committee also sanctioned the acquisition of 10 new ICU beds to enhance critical care facilities. To bolster the committee’s efficiency, two new members were appointed to the HDS during the meeting.

Dr Venkateswar emphasised that all departments must collaborate to ensure timely implementation of these initiatives, reaffirming the commitment to serve the economically disadvantaged with improved healthcare services.