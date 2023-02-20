Provide quality service to passengers: RTC MD Dwaraka Tirumala Rao to staff

Vijayawada: Managing Director of the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) Dwaraka Tirumala Rao has said collective efforts of the staff were required for improving the quality of services to bus passengers.

He said field officers play a crucial role in making things happen and asked them to adopt a proactive approach to implement the guidelines of the RTC and improve the quality of service. In a statement on Sunday, the MD said that complaints were pouring in the social media platforms like the apsrtc.bpm360in, facebook, twitter and the newspapers on the services of the RTC.

He said the RTC was operating 3,360 special type services like luxury, super luxury, Amaravati, Garuda, Vennela, sleeper and other services and generating 55 per cent of its revenue through ticket sales for these services. Another 45 per cent of revenue is generated through sale of tickets of Palle Velugu, passenger and cargo bus services.

The RTC MD said the quality of services would be improved for the convenience of passengers. He has warned that complaints received by the RTC on the poor quality services will be viewed seriously and appropriate action will be initiated against the officers and supervisors concerned.

He said depot managers, traffic and garage in-charges should ensure delivery of quality services to the passengers. He further said all Executive Directors and District Public Transport officers should adopt a proactive approach to implement the guidelines and take other measures to enhance the quality of services. The APSRTC operates over 10,000 buses and it is one of the biggest corporations in the country.