Provide quality service to patients: Collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan

Hindupur (Anantapur): District Collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan has exhorted the medical fraternity to rise to the occasion and render quality service to poor patients, who come with a lot of expectations and hope. Presiding over a hospital development meeting at the government hospital here on Friday, Collector Nagalakshmi revealed that many complaints were pouring in on the irregular and late attendance of doctors and medical personnel. Very few surgeries are being performed and less institutional deliveries are registered. She called upon the doctors to improve their performance and improve overall performance of the hospital. She warned the medical personnel against lethargic attitude towards work. Disciplinary action will be initiated against those who come late to work. She suggested that a minimum of 250 deliveries are done in a month.

The collector enquired about patients' inflow daily. Doctors informed the collector that the hospital was facing problems with regard to extending diagnostic services as the hospital's MoU with a private service centre expired and therefore the pressure was on the hospital. The collector advised the hospital authorities to immediately renew the contract and restore diagnostic countries. Clinical services in the hospital also should be restarted, she added.

The collector also asked them to purchase the much needed implants set in orthopaedic department to facilitate performing of surgeries. Hospital development committee was also advised to present audit report on the hospital expenditure last fiscal. To boost institutional deliveries, two women medical officers will be provided, the collector assured. She asked the committee to make the needed hospital appointments of technicians forthwith.

Hospital superintendent Dr Ramesh Nath, Dr Siva Kumar, RMO Rukminamma and others participated. Joint collector Dr A Siri presided.