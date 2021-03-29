Providing world class treatment at low cost in Prakasam

Ongole: Prakasam district is one of the most backward districts in the country where people need to be provided treatment at low cost and at the same time at international standards, opines Dr Dumpa Tirumala Reddy, Managing Director of Sanghamitra Hospitals.

Earlier, people used to go to Hyderabad and Chennai for treatment of heart or kidney related diseases spending several lakhs of rupees. However, after the establishment of Sanghamitra Hospital in Ongole, the patients are provided world-class treatment at low cost in a good hygienic atmosphere. People who experience the good treatment at the hospital claim that it was like staying at home and get treatment.

This ultra modern hospital houses various departments including cardiology, cardiothoracic surgery, nephrology, neurology, neuro surgery, urology, endocrinology, diabetology, general medicine, general surgery, laparoscopic surgery, orthopedics, joint replacement, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and others, says Dr Dumpa Tirumala Reddy. It also houses several other departments including obstetrics, gynecology, pediatric cardiology, ENT, emergency medicine, plastic and cosmetic surgery, dental surgery, physiotherapy. Likewise, it also has facilities like dialysis, well equipped laboratory, CT scan, 1.5 Tesla MRI scan, ultrasound scan, mammography, nutrition and dietetic and well-equipped ambulance service. Dr Tirumala Reddy said that in an attempt to provide better health care facilities to people, the hospitals had tied up with Aster DM Healthcare and Ramesh Hospitals.