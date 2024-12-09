Live
PRR College students excel in university sports
Students of PRR Institute of Management Science in Gooty Municipality, Anantapur district, created history by participating in the sports organised by SK University.
MBA second year student Jai Sai Subhash won five medals - two gold, two silver and one bronze medal, and athletic championship. First year student Triveni won bronze medal in javelin throw.
PRR Institute of Management Science chairman Dr Palle Venkata Krishna Kishore Reddy and campus in-charge Santosh Reddy congratulated the students.
Dr Palle Krishna Kishore Reddy said along with studies, sports are also very important for students and sportspersons will have more chances to get jobs in government sectors through sports quota.
College Principal Dr Prasanna Kumar called on the students to give equal importance to both education and sports.