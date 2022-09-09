Psychiatry hospital to come up in Kadapa: Dy CM Amzath Basha

Vijayawada (NTR District): Deputy Chief Minister SB Amzath Basha said that a mental hospital will be coming up on the premises of RIMS at Kadapa and it would be inaugurated by March next year. The Deputy CM visited Vijayawada Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (VIMHANS) run by noted psychiatrist Dr Indla Ramasubba Reddy and his son Dr Vishal here.

He recalled that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy laid foundation stone for the 100-bed mental hospital at a cost of Rs 50 crore at RIMS since the mental hospital at Visakhapatnam is very far for the people of Rayalaseema. This would be beneficial to the people of Rayalaseema, Nellore and Prakasam districts, he observed.

Deputy CM Basha said that the CM had included a number of diseases including psychiatric problems under Aarogyasri scheme. He complimented Dr Ramasubba Reddy and Dr Vishal, who belong to Rayalaseema, for starting a mental hospital 40 years ago and serving people since then.