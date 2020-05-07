PTBC to be airlifted from Vapi in Gujarat to contain Styrene gas in Visakhapatnam

Hyderabad: Union Government to airlift Para-tertiary butyl catechol (PTBC) from Gujarat to contain the Styrene gas leaked from the LG Polymers at Venkatapuram in Visakhapatnam.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy said that the operations managers at the LG Polymers have spoken to him and briefed about the details regarding the gas leak.

Following this, a decision is taken to airlift PTBC to seal the spread of Styrene gas leaked from the factor. A special flight containing PTBC would be airlifted from Vapi of Gujarat. Steps have been taken to send the PTBC to Visakhapatnam from the Daman Airport, he added.

That apart, experts in the chemicals from Pune will also be travelling to Visakhapatnam to assess the situation to suggest the remedial measures to bring the situation under control.

Further, steps are also initiated to come up with a suitable future course of action, so that, people in the area would not face any troubles due to reoccurrence of such incidents, he added.

The Director-General of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) will be announcing the relief to be provided to the victims of the incident, he said.