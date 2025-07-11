  • Menu
PTM held at 3,600 schools across Nellore

Municipal administration and urban development minister P Narayana along with Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy take part in PTM at RSR Municipal School in Nellore city on Thursday

AParents-Teachers Meeting (PTM) was organised in 3,600 public and private schools across Nellore district to promote quality education.

Minister Ponguru Narayana and Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy participated in the event, which saw enthusiastic participation from local representatives, officials, parents, and children.

Narayana credited human resources development minister Nara Lokesh with the PTM concept, aimed at addressing students’ practical difficulties and personal problems.

He noted that the dropout percentage in government schools had drastically decreased since the introduction of PTM. The minister appealed to philanthropists to adopt government schools under the P-4 concept to transform Nellore into an educational hub.

Two schools, RSR Municipal High School and Mulapet Municipal School, were adopted by the Nellore MP and DSR Constructions, respectively, with promises of renovation by next year.

Nellore municipal commissioner Y O Nandan, DEO Balaji Rao and others attended.

