Public advised to resist smart meters’ installation

Rajamahendravaram: The CPI and CPM staged a protest in front of the Vidyut Bhavan on Thursday, demanding a halt to the installation of prepaid smart meters and urging the state government to bear the additional burden of electricity true-up charges.

Speaking on the occasion, CPM district secretary T Arun and CPI district secretary T Madhu called for an immediate suspension of the smart meter installation process. They alleged that after the coalition government came to power, prepaid smart meters were initially installed in government offices across several districts.

Now, they claimed, the government is extending this to everyone, including small and medium businesses, without seeking consumer consent. Left leaders have urged the public to oppose the installation of smart meters across the district.

The leaders argued that prepaid smart meters would impose an additional financial burden on people, requiring them to pay in advance and recharge their accounts. They warned that the electricity supply would be immediately cut off once the balance is exhausted.

They also criticised the Rs 13,000 cost per meter, which is to be recovered from consumers in 96 monthly instalments, calling it outrageous. Installing meters on pump sets is a step toward ending free electricity for farmers, they alleged.

They also highlighted that Rs 17,000 crore in true-up charges has already been passed on to the public, adding to their burden.

Leaders such as K Rambabu, Kondalarao, B Pavan, K Srinivas, Ramanamma, and Ramakrishna participated in the protest.