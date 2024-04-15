Live
- Enchant Your Wrist: Moonphase Watches for Those Who Appreciate Excellence
- 40-plus temperature at 18 places in Odisha
- Delhi court seeks CBI's reply on BRS leader K. Kavitha's bail plea, lists for April 22
- Public awareness programmes on fire safety held in district
- District Collector Uday Kumar held a review meeting with rice millers on CMR
- Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Special Secretary, State Panchayat Raj, Rural Development, inspected the Krishna River Kothigundam Srisailam backwater
- PM Modi slams CPI-M for 'robbing the poor' in Kerala, warns of action
- Omar Abdullah only a 'tourist' in J&K, says Ghulam Nabi Azad
- Banks must provide simple key facts statement to borrowers on terms of loans: RBI
- Govt bonds worth Rs 24,000 crore coming up for auctions on Friday
Just In
Public awareness programmes on fire safety held in district
Highlights
On Monday, as a part of Firefighting Week, District Fire Officer V. Srinivas Reddy and District Assistant Fire Officer KP Lingamaiah led an awareness program on fire prevention near by Clock Tower
Anantapur: On Monday, as a part of Firefighting Week, District Fire Officer V. Srinivas Reddy and District Assistant Fire Officer KP Lingamaiah led an awareness program on fire prevention near by Clock Tower, Railway Station, RTC Bus Stand, and Court Road areas.
Pamphlets were distributed to educate the public. At multiple intersections, firefighters demonstrated water exercises to showcase their preparedness and techniques. Firefighters Venkataramaiah, Venkateswarulu, Ravi kumar Naik, Viresh Goud, Shravan Kumar, Srinivas Naidu, Ankireddy, Thirupal, Naresh, and Sivateja participated in the program.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS