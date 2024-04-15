  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Public awareness programmes on fire safety held in district

Public awareness programmes on fire safety held in district
x
Highlights

On Monday, as a part of Firefighting Week, District Fire Officer V. Srinivas Reddy and District Assistant Fire Officer KP Lingamaiah led an awareness program on fire prevention near by Clock Tower

Anantapur: On Monday, as a part of Firefighting Week, District Fire Officer V. Srinivas Reddy and District Assistant Fire Officer KP Lingamaiah led an awareness program on fire prevention near by Clock Tower, Railway Station, RTC Bus Stand, and Court Road areas.

Pamphlets were distributed to educate the public. At multiple intersections, firefighters demonstrated water exercises to showcase their preparedness and techniques. Firefighters Venkataramaiah, Venkateswarulu, Ravi kumar Naik, Viresh Goud, Shravan Kumar, Srinivas Naidu, Ankireddy, Thirupal, Naresh, and Sivateja participated in the program.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X