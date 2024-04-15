Public awareness programmes on fire safety held in district

Anantapur: On Monday, as a part of Firefighting Week, District Fire Officer V. Srinivas Reddy and District Assistant Fire Officer KP Lingamaiah led an awareness program on fire prevention near by Clock Tower, Railway Station, RTC Bus Stand, and Court Road areas.

Pamphlets were distributed to educate the public. At multiple intersections, firefighters demonstrated water exercises to showcase their preparedness and techniques. Firefighters Venkataramaiah, Venkateswarulu, Ravi kumar Naik, Viresh Goud, Shravan Kumar, Srinivas Naidu, Ankireddy, Thirupal, Naresh, and Sivateja participated in the program.