Public funds misused under YSR Jagananna colonies

Srikakulam: Public funds were misused on a large scale under the YSR Jagananna housing scheme during the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) regime.

In Srikakulam district, a total of 790 layouts were created for low-income housing under the YSR Jagananna housing scheme. During this time, revenue divisional officers (RDOs) inflated land costs beyond their actual values in order to receive commissions from landowners.

For instance, if the local market rate for an acre of land was Rs 25 lakh, RDOs raised the price to Rs 40 lakh or more, paying this inflated amount to the landowners for the formation of layouts under the scheme.

As the RDOs were responsible for land acquisition in their respective divisions, they allegedly provided large sums of money to the designated landowners and earned significant commissions in the process.

Additionally, RDOs reportedly selected unsuitable locations for the housing scheme, resulting in many of the layouts remaining unused and no houses being built. In Gara mandal, layouts along Salihundam road under the YSR Jagananna housing scheme went unused.

Similarly, in Ponduru mandal, layouts established on the outskirts of the village have also remained unutilised. The situation in Budumuru revenue village in Laveru mandal has deteriorated, with the layout under the YSR Jagananna housing scheme becoming a cattle feed ground.

Only two houses were initiated, and they have since stalled at the foundation level, while no other houses have been started.

According to the scheme’s guidelines, its period will conclude on March 31 this year, even though beneficiaries have not come forward to begin construction. Officials are also informing beneficiaries that if they do not start their house construction, they will not be eligible for additional government aid under any future housing schemes.

Speaking with The Hans India, B Nagesh, the project director for housing said “We have organised several awareness camps for beneficiaries under the YSR Jagananna housing scheme, but work has yet to commence at many layouts. We will prepare a final report on the situation soon.”