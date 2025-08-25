Public health govt responsibility

Vijayawada: Dr GVS Murthy, President of PRASHO (Prajñān Sustainable Health Outcomes) Foundation and Professor at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, said public health is the responsibility of the government. He said the common people cannot afford treatment in the private hospitals and it causes a lot of financial burden on the middleclass and poor people.

He delivered a keynote address at the national health seminar at the Makineni Basava Punnaiah Vignana Kendram Auditorium here on Sunday, organised by Praja Arogya Vedika under the chairmanship of its State honorary president, Dr KVS Sai Prasad. The seminar focused on the theme: “Consequences of Healthcare Privatisation.”

Murthy said privatisation of healthcare may have certain advantages but the public benefits most when healthcare remains in the hands of the government. He stressed the need to play a more active role by the government on health care in the country and in AP. He stated that nowhere in the world it was proved that privatisation alone results in better healthcare access or outcomes for the general population. He further said, “When primary health care is managed by the government, it not only reduces disease burden but also lowers the out-of-pocket expenditure of the poor.” He recommended that at least 80 percent of secondary and tertiary care should remain under government administration, with the remaining 20 percent open to the private sector depending on financial circumstances.

Cancer expert Dr D Raghunadha Rao drew attention to the alarming rise in cancer cases in India, while stating that nearly 80 percent of cancers are preventable. He identified tobacco use as the single largest cause of cancer and stressed that all forms of tobacco significantly increase the risk — not only for users but also for passive smokers, including unborn children exposed to secondhand smoke. To prevent cancer, he recommended avoiding tobacco in all forms, maintaining a healthy weight, controlling obesity, and engaging in regular physical activity.

Speaking on women’s cancers, specialist Dr D Leela emphasised that breast cancer and cervical cancer are among the most common, but both are largely preventable. She advised that a cervical cancer vaccine is now available and girls aged 9 to 14 should receive two doses six months apart. Boys may also benefit from the vaccine. She added that women above the age of 40 should undergo screening once every three years to detect cervical cancer in its early stages. For breast cancer, she recommended monthly self-examinations and immediate medical consultation if any unusual lumps are detected. The national seminar was attended by a large number of doctors, dental and medical students, nursing and paramedical students.

Dr MV Ramanaiah, State President, Praja Arogya Vedika, T Kameswara Rao, State General Secretary, G Vijay Prakash, NTR District Prarogya Vedika General Secretary, Dr Makineni Kiran, President and Vellanki Nagabhushana Rao, Vice-President, Siddhartha Academy were among those present at the seminar.