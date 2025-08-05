Public health to prevail over revenue: CM

Amaravati: Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has announced that public health will prevail over revenue under the new bar policy for Andhra Pradesh taking effect on September 1.

During a review with officials from the Excise Department, the Chief Minister stressed the importance of public health vis-à-vis income generation. He stated that while most states focused on revenue from liquor policies, public health was his government’s priority.

Chandrababu Naidu pointed out that providing liquor with lower alcohol content could significantly protect the health of consumers. "We must not just think of revenue when it comes to liquor policy. The primary focus should be the health of our citizens," he said.

The Chief Minister expressed his view that millions of families had suffered under the previous government due to the sale of “poor-quality liquor”.

He emphasised the need to protect the poor from financial woes and impaired health caused by consumption of inferior liquor. The review, attended by Ministers Kollu Ravindra and Kondapalli Srinivas, was held as the current bar policy is set to expire. Officials presented proposals for the new policy, which is based on a report submitted by a sub-committee of the cabinet.

The new policy will allow for bar licences to be issued by draw of lots. The state currently has 840 bars. The cabinet sub-committee has suggested an annual licence fee structure based on population: population below 50,000, Rs 35 lakh; population up to 5 lakh, Rs 55 lakh; and population above 5 lakh, Rs75 lakh.