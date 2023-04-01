Rajamahendravaram: Public participation key to forest conservation

Forest conservation is possible only with the support of people and cooperation of the locals, stated Y Madhusudana Reddy, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and Head of Forest Forces (HoFF). People will protect the forest when they consider it as their collective property, he said. The success of forest personnel in the performance of their duties depends on efforts to create such collective responsibility among the people, he added.





The graduation ceremony of the 6th batch FSO and 9th batch FBO, who completed six months of training at Andhra Pradesh State Forest Academy was held on Friday. The HoFF attended the programme as the chief guest and awarded the certificates.





Madhusudana Reddy said on this occasion that measures like setting up city forests, managing eco-tourism projects, and allowing the public to enter forests are part of making people participate in forest conservation. He said it is better to avoid plastic waste in forest areas than to clean them, mentioning the success of plastic prevention measures in Coringa Sanctuary. He said a caution deposit is taken for allowing plastic bottles and the deposit will be returned to visitors after surrendering them at the counter. HoFF Madhusudana Reddy said that the wisest thing to do is to recognise the fact that no matter how many steps are taken after cutting down the tree, it will not come back, hence one should prevent the tree from being cut down.





Director of Forest Academy PAV Udaya Bhaskar delivered the presidential address. Training activities are being prepared to develop every employee from the existing level to a higher level. He said that a plan has been prepared for the development of infrastructure in the academy. PCCF (FCA) AK Jha said that arrangements have been made for special training for FROs through the academy soon. Spot Valuation has been conducted for the first time for the evaluation of examination papers in the Academy, he said.





FSO Course Director T Srinivasa Rao, and FBO Course Director Dr NV Sivarama Prasad presented the training reports. CCF, Rajahmundry S Sri Saravanan, ACFs AV Ramana Murthy, V Srihari Gopal, T Chakrapani, FRO Anusha, and Academy Administration Officer J Damodar participated in the programme.



