Public views sought on new excise policy
AP Excise Commissioner Nishant Kumar is seeking suggestions and opinions of the NGOs and women organisations on the new excise policy of the government to be implemented very soon.
Guntur: AP Excise Commissioner Nishant Kumar is seeking suggestions and opinions of the NGOs and women organisations on the new excise policy of the government to be implemented very soon.
In a statement, he said representatives of the NGOs and women organisationsmay inform or submit their opinions to AP Excise Commissioner’s office, Prasadampadu, Vijayawada or IHP Towers, Third Flood, Old SEB Office, Mangalagiri, Guntur district or send an e-mail by 4 pm on September 17 to ap [email protected].
