Pudi-Karangi-Melikanchuru road inaugurated
- The road was constructed at a cost of Rs 8 crore covering a distance of 8 km
- It provides connectivity to about 20 tribal villages
Parvathipuram: One of the roads leading to remote tribal villages in Pachipenta mandal of Parvatipuram Manyam District - Pudi to Melikanchuru enroute Karangi was inaugurated on Monday by the Minister of Women and Child Welfare and Tribal Welfare Gummidi Sandhya Rani.
The road was constructed with a cost of Rs 6 crore at a length of 8 kilometres. The road gives connectivity to about 20 tribal villages in the mandal and useful especially during the emergency times. The area was one for “Doli” and the road facilitates the public to have ambulance services.
Minister Sandhya Rani said on the occasion said that the government was committed to the development and welfare of the tribals. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu concentrated on the tribal areas, she said. The road gives permanent solution to the problems faced by tribals and they need not use Dolis to transport people. Tribal Welfare chief engineer Srinivas, officials and non-officials attended the programme.