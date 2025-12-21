Pulivendula resonates with devotion and public service as former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s birthday is celebrated in a grand manner

Kurnool: The birthday celebrations of former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy were held with great enthusiasm and fervour in Pulivendula on the eve of his birthday. The town wore a festive look as party leaders, activists and residents gathered in large numbers to mark the occasion, blending devotion with meaningful social service activities.

The programme was organised under the leadership of YSR Charitable Trust Chairman Iriki Reddy Veera Reddy. As part of the celebrations, special prayers were offered to Sai Baba at the Sai Baba temple located on Parnapalle Road, seeking blessings for the long life and continued public service of Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. Following the religious rituals, a cake-cutting ceremony was held in a cordial atmosphere, reflecting the affection and respect of party cadres and supporters towards the former Chief Minister.

Charitable activities formed an integral part of the event. Clothes and fruits were distributed to the poor and needy, underlining the spirit of compassion and social responsibility associated with the YSR legacy. Speaking to The Hans India, Iriki Reddy Veera Reddy said that celebrating Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s birthday through service activities was a conscious effort to uphold the values taught by the YSR family. He stated that welfare, empathy for the underprivileged and inclusive development were the guiding principles of Jagan Mohan Reddy’s public life, and such programmes were aimed at taking those ideals closer to the people.

The programme was attended by Municipal YSRCP Party In-charge Y.S. Manohar Reddy as the chief guest, along with Municipal Chairman Varaprasad, former Market Yard Chairman Chinnappa, Nooru Bhasha Sangham representative Rasool, municipal councillors, local leaders, party workers and a large number of citizens. The large turnout and active participation highlighted the strong grassroots support enjoyed by the YSR Congress Party in Pulivendula and the continued enthusiasm of its cadre base in celebrating their leader’s birthday in a meaningful and socially relevant manner.