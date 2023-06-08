Live
- Delhi High Court stays Centre's suspension of registration certificates, quota assigned to HGOs
- Fahadh Faasil’s next flick teaser creates curiosity
- Zomato and Blinkit to get AI tools to improve services
- TiHAN-IIT Hyderabad and NATRAX collaborate in the areas of Autonomous Drive Testing Facilities
- Shakti Smart Cards: Where to Obtain Them for Free Bus Travel for Women in Karnataka – Conditions Apply
- Karunanidhi's 'Pen Monument' to be inaugurated on Aug 7: Stalin
- Kesineni Nani makes sensational comments, says will get offers in party if we do good
- Vijay’s blockbuster heroine to pair up again in ‘Thalapathy 68!!!’
- TSLPRB to conduct certificate verification for SI, constable candidates from June 14
- Automobile emission increases air pollution: IITR study
Punganur: Minister Ramachandra Reddy laid foundation stone for Polytechnic College
Highlights
Chittoor: Minister for Energy P. Ramachandra Reddy laid the foundation stone for Polytechnic College at Punganur on Thursday. Chittoor MP N.Reddappa,...
Chittoor: Minister for Energy P. Ramachandra Reddy laid the foundation stone for Polytechnic College at Punganur on Thursday. Chittoor MP N.Reddappa, District Collector S.Shanmohan, Thanballapalli MLA Dwarakanatha Reddy, and others were present
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS