Purandeshwari Commends Chandrababu for flood relief efforts, assures centre's support

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief and Rajahmundry MP Purandeshwari praised Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for his decisive leadership in the wake of recent floods, commending him for taking full responsibility during these challenging times. She highlighted the government's commitment to assisting flood victims, ensuring a comprehensive assessment of the situation at the field level.

Purandeshwari noted the swift implementation of post-flood measures, which included the deployment of thousands of sanitation workers tasked with cleaning affected areas regularly. She said that the BJP plans to honor sanitation workers who played crucial roles in disaster management efforts, recognising the collaboration between government officials, political parties, and voluntary organizations in rescuing those impacted by the floods.

Following the flood relief discussions, Purandeshwari convened a meeting with teachers, intellectuals, and other educated individuals at the BJP state office. During the meeting, she reiterated the BJP's commitment to serving all sections of society under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She expressed that citizens across the nation have benefited from significant policy changes, including the repeal of Article 370, the abolition of triple talaq, and reforms in the Waqf Board. Purandeshwari said that centre remains dedicated to the development of Andhra Pradesh, specifically mentioning their ongoing support for the construction of Amaravati as the state capital.

She emphasized that the NDA government has granted ₹2,500 crores in direct funds previously and approved a ₹20,000 crore Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the construction of the Outer Ring Road.