Purandeshwari Inspects Budameru breach Works, says centre ready to support

Andhra Pradesh BJP Chief Purandeshwari conducted an inspection of the ongoing Budameru Gandi Pudika works on Friday, emphasizing the progress being made to address the area’s drainage issues. During her media interaction, she highlighted that the Budameru area has been suffering from pollution and neglect, blaming the previous government for the situation.

Purandeshwari underscored the importance of refraining from politicizing such critical issues, pointing out that while the TDP initiated efforts to strengthen the Budameku Dam with a budget of Rs. 400 crores, the subsequent government failed to continue these important projects. She challenged the past government to clarify how much has been invested in the Budameru area over the past five years.

In addition, Purandeshwari acknowledged the ongoing support from the central government during recent floods, stating that Union Minister Chauhan visited the affected areas on Thursday. She assured that the government would soon assess the damages and extend assistance.



Moreover, she commended the efforts of the entire Andhra Pradesh state administration, which is currently working diligently to protect Vijayawada from flooding threats.

