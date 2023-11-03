Live
Purandeshwari offers prayers at Kanipakam temple
BJP state president D. Purandeswari has visited Kanipakam temple today where she offered prayers to Lord Varasiddi Vinayaka Swamy. Temple Executive Officer Venkatesh has presented a laminated Lord Ganesh photo to her. Addressing the media , she said that she sought the blessings of God Ganesh for the development and prosperity of the state and people. She denied to make any political statements in the premises of the temple . Several BJP leaders accompanied her in the occasion .
