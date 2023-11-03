  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Purandeshwari offers prayers at Kanipakam temple

Purandeshwari offers prayers at Kanipakam temple
x
Highlights

BJP state president D. Purandeswari has visited Kanipakam temple today where she offered prayers to Lord Varasiddi Vinayaka Swamy.

BJP state president D. Purandeswari has visited Kanipakam temple today where she offered prayers to Lord Varasiddi Vinayaka Swamy. Temple Executive Officer Venkatesh has presented a laminated Lord Ganesh photo to her. Addressing the media , she said that she sought the blessings of God Ganesh for the development and prosperity of the state and people. She denied to make any political statements in the premises of the temple . Several BJP leaders accompanied her in the occasion .


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X