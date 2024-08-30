Purandeswari announces BJP membership registration program from September 1

Daggubati Purandeswari on Friday announced that BJP membership registration program set to begin on September 1st in Andhra Pradesh, aiming for a target of one crore new members. Addressing at Yuva Morcha event, Purandeswari reminded attendees that in 2014, the party saw an influx of 11 crore members nationwide, while the membership registration had paused for five years due to the pandemic. Currently, the party boasts 18 crore members.

Further, she asserted that the BJP's efforts to solve problems for the common people were pivotal in securing Modi's re-election as Prime Minister. Purandeswari stated that the BJP is at the forefront in resolving public problems, which is why the people entrusted Modi with the Prime Minister's office for the second time. Our party has been recognized for its continuous efforts to solve issues and stand beside the impoverished.”

She condemned the troubling incident at Gudlavalleru College, where CCTV cameras were allegedly installed in student bathrooms, describing it as a "sad and shameful" occurrence. Purandeswari called for stringent actions against those responsible and urged the state government to conduct a thorough investigation leading to severe punishment for the offenders.