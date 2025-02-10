Purandeswari assures all-out efforts to include KK line in Vizag division

Visakhapatnam: The matter of including KK Line and the Araku railway station in the truncated Visakhapatnam division has been brought to the notice of the Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who assured that it would look into it, said BJP state president D. Purandeswari.

Welcoming new activists into the party fold here on Sunday, the BJP state president mentioned that she will make all the efforts to include Araku railway station to be part of Visakhapatnam division.

Sharing her views on the Delhi Assembly election results, Purandeswari opined that people are ready to usher in the BJP across the country. “The BJP came to power after 27 years.

The previous AAP government in Delhi did neither care about the development not welfare of the people and that is the reason behind people giving opportunity to the BJP,” Purandeswari mentioned, attributing credit to the people of Delhi and dedicating the victory to them and party activists for playing a key role in the elections.

She said that the people of the country did not accept the Congress Party as they have no faith in it and that the Delhi election sets another example for it.

Terming the BJP as not just a political party but a family, the BJP state president said the activists and leaders are coming forward to join the BJP in all districts. Those who joined the party should strive hard to render the responsibilities assigned to them, Purandeswari exhorted.

Talking about the YSRCP’s rule in Andhra Pradesh, she mentioned that the previous government destroyed the state in the five-year-long rule. She alleged that the YSRCP leaders accorded top priority to fill their pockets.

Defining Andhra Pradesh as an example for development of the double engine Sarkar, Purandeswari said, the Union government is keen on giving preference to the AP, extending all possible support through special revival package for Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and for the establishment of the new railway zone. “The Central government has taken the responsibility of steering the VSP on to a profitable track,” she reiterated.

She criticised the YSRCP for neglecting the capital city Amaravati and Polavaram project for the past five years. Speaking on the occasion, Visakhapatnam north MLA P Vishnu Kumar Raju mentioned that from Delhi to ‘galli’ will make its mark in whichever state it contests from. “It is better for YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to wind up the YSRCP as soon as possible as the party’s shrinking presence is certainly taking a toll on it,” the MLA suggested.

Commenting on the ‘Jagan 2.0’ slogan, the MLA criticised that the former Chief Minister is in his own ‘world of dreams’.

“Apparently, he suffers from a sort of ‘a ‘psychological disorder’’ as his statements remain unsuitable for real life,” he criticised. BJP Visakhapatnam district parliamentary president MMN Parasurama Raju and BJP leader Sagi Kasi Viswanatha Raju, were present.