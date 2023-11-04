Live
- KCR’s family is of a ‘financial terrorists’: Revanth
- 100 nominations filed in Telangana on first day
- 9 militants killed after terror attack on Pakistan Air Force base foiled
- National Candy Day
- Kanika Mann: I enjoyed learning horse riding and overcoming my fear
- Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram Movie Song Leaked
- Madhavaram Krishna Rao meets various associations in Balanagar, asks to vote for development
- Karimnagar: All eyes on KNR verdict says Bandi Sanjay Kumar
- Leaving one and a half-year-old daughter at home, Sanatombi wins another Wushu gold at National Games
- Helping Children cope with Trauma
Just In
Purandeswari complains to CJI against Vijayasai Reddy, MP counters AP BJP president
Andhra Pradesh BJP state president, Daggubati Purandeswari wrote a letter to Chief Justice of India complaining against YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy
Andhra Pradesh BJP state president, Daggubati Purandeswari wrote a letter to Chief Justice of India complaining against YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy alleging the latter of violating bail conditions for the past ten years, engaging in illegal activities, and threatening people.
The former Union Minister also accused Vijayasai Reddy's involvement in illegalities related to alcohol and sand mining in Andhra Pradesh.
However, YSRCP leader and Rajya Sabha member Vijayasai Reddy took to Twitter and slammed at BJP National General Secretary Daggubati Purandeshwari. In his tweet, Vijayasai Reddy highlighted the resignation of a BC leader in Telangana due to the TDP's support for the Congress party and questioned whether Purandeshwari support the TDP in Andhra Pradesh.
He said Purandeswari has joined BJP for personal gains and accused her of pledging her loyalty to the TDP.