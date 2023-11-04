  • Menu
Purandeswari complains to CJI against Vijayasai Reddy, MP counters AP BJP president

Andhra Pradesh BJP state president, Daggubati Purandeswari wrote a letter to Chief Justice of India complaining against YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy

Andhra Pradesh BJP state president, Daggubati Purandeswari wrote a letter to Chief Justice of India complaining against YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy alleging the latter of violating bail conditions for the past ten years, engaging in illegal activities, and threatening people.

The former Union Minister also accused Vijayasai Reddy's involvement in illegalities related to alcohol and sand mining in Andhra Pradesh.

However, YSRCP leader and Rajya Sabha member Vijayasai Reddy took to Twitter and slammed at BJP National General Secretary Daggubati Purandeshwari. In his tweet, Vijayasai Reddy highlighted the resignation of a BC leader in Telangana due to the TDP's support for the Congress party and questioned whether Purandeshwari support the TDP in Andhra Pradesh.

He said Purandeswari has joined BJP for personal gains and accused her of pledging her loyalty to the TDP.

