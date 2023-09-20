Purandeswari reiterates Naidu's arrest has nothing to do with BJP

Andhra Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Daggubati Purandeswari has made several key comments. She stated that the decision on alliances will be taken by the party leadership at the appropriate time, usually around three or four months before the elections and made clear that Pawan Kalyan, the chief of Janasena, is with the NDA alliance. Purandeswari clarified that whatever decision the BJP leadership takes regarding alliances, they will abide by it. She also mentioned that the final decision on alliances will be made during the elections. Purandeswari emphasized that the decision of the party leadership is final.

Furthermore, Purandeswari clarified that the BJP and the central government are not involved in the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu. The BJP was the first party to condemn the manner in which he was arrested and stressed that it is not appropriate to discuss the case when the investigation agency is under the jurisdiction of the state.

She emphasised that Chandrababu's arrest has nothing to do with the central government. Purandeswari commented that the CID, which is handling the case, falls under the jurisdiction of the state, and it is not suitable to discuss matters that are within the purview of the court.