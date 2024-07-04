  • Menu
Purandeswari seeks restoration of PG seats in AR Homeo College

Rajamahendravaram Member of Parliament and BJP State President Daggubati Purandeswari have requested Union AYUSH, Health, and Family Welfare Minister Pratap Rao Ganapathy Rao Jadhav to restore PG seats in the Allu Ramalingaiah Government Homeopathic Medical College in Rajahmundry.

Rajamahendravaram : Rajamahendravaram Member of Parliament and BJP State President Daggubati Purandeswari have requested Union AYUSH, Health, and Family Welfare Minister Pratap Rao Ganapathy Rao Jadhav to restore PG seats in the Allu Ramalingaiah Government Homeopathic Medical College in Rajahmundry.

She submitted a petition in this regard to the Union Minister. She revealed on Wednesday that the Union Minister responded positively to her appeal. She expressed hope that the order would be issued soon.

National Commission for Homeopathy (NCH), New Delhi has denied admission to 23 post-graduation seats (in 3 specialties) for the academic year 2024-25 due to lack of teaching staff in Dr Allu Ramalingaiah homeopathic college. The Principal of this Homeo Medical College and Hospital, Rajamahendravaram brought this matter to the attention of the Member of Parliament.

