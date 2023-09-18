Live
Purandeswari slams AP govt. demands inquiry into alleged irregularities in liquor issues
Andhra Pradesh BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari questioned the manner in which Chandrababu Naidu was arrested.
Andhra Pradesh BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari questioned the manner in which Chandrababu Naidu was arrested. Expressing her concerns during a media interaction, she said that anyone involved in corruption should be punished, however, she says it is up to the court to determine whether corruption has taken place. Purandeswari raised doubts about the completion of the CID investigation and the decision to send Chandrababu to remand.
Purandeswari later went on the lash CM Jagan Mohan Reddy alleging that corruption amounting to thousands of crores was being carried out in the alcohol industry. Purandeswari claimed that ruling party leaders had taken over liquor companies from previous owners, changed their names, and were involved in unethical practices. She criticised the harmful ingredients used in the manufacturing of alcohol in Andhra Pradesh and highlighted the exorbitant prices at which liquor is sold, affecting the well-being of people and tearing families apart.
Purandeswari demanded a CBI inquiry into deaths caused by the consumption of low-quality liquor and promised to expose the alleged frauds of CM Jagan. She called for transparency in the government's revenue from the liquor industry and questioned the allocation of funds. Purandeswari urged women to reflect upon these issues and consider the implications of such practices on society.
Highlighting that there is a significant consumption of alcohol in the state, estimating a daily income of Rs. 160 crores, a monthly income of Rs. 4,800 crores, and an annual income of Rs. 56,700 crores from alcohol, she said that the budget only shows an income of Rs. 20,000 crores from alcohol, leaving a discrepancy of Rs. 36,700 crores unaccounted for.