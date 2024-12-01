Purandeswari supports Pawan Kalyan over security breaches at Kakinada port

Vijayawada : BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari has expressed her support for the concerns raised by Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan regarding security lapses at Kakinada Port. Purandeswari stated that Pawan Kalyan’s observations were valid and recalled that the BJP had previously raised similar concerns about the port’s security.

After participating in a workshop for the party’s membership enrolment drive at the state party office on Saturday, Purandeswari highlighted that the BJP had also questioned the export of Public Distribution System (PDS) rice from Kakinada Port during the YSRCP rule.

She said that Pawan Kalyan’s visit to the port and his subsequent comments reinforced the BJP’s stance. Purandeswari emphasised that the security lapses and the export of rice are matters of international significance.

During his visit to Kakinada Port on Friday,Pawan Kalyan expressed serious concerns about inadequate security measures and insufficient staffing.

Furthermore, Purandeswari mentioned the inspections conducted by Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar, which uncovered illegal hoarding of PDS rice and its transportation for export from the port to other countries.

She said that names of certain YSRCP leaders had emerged in connection with the export of PDS rice. Purandeswari reiterated that the BJP had consistently voiced its opposition to the anti-people policies of the YSRCP government. Earlier, she addressed party leaders at the membership enrolment workshop and highlighted the growing popularity of the BJP, citing successful elections in Haryana and Maharashtra.

She assured that she would raise the people’s issues in Parliament and mentioned that the NDA government had allocated Rs 6,000 crore to Andhra Pradesh under the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme. However, she criticised the YSRCP government for not utilising these funds effectively.